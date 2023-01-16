Aston Villa has reached an agreement with the Chicago Fire for Colombia striker Jhon Duran, the club announced on Monday.

The deal, when completed, will be one of the largest sales of a player in Major League Soccer history.

BBC Sport reports the transfer fee for the 19-year-old Duran is £14.75 million with the potential for another £3.3 million in add-ons. The largest transfer fee in MLS history was the £20 million Newcastle paid Atlanta United for Miguel Almiron in 2019.

A native of Medellin, Duran appeared in 27 league games for the Fire last season, his only campaign in MLS. He scored eight goals.

Internationally, Duran made his senior debut for Colombia in September and was capped three times in 2022.

When completed, Duran will become Villa's second addition of the January window, having previously signed wingback Alex Moreno from Real Betis.

Villa currently sits in 11th in the Premier League on 25 points and trails Brighton by five points for the last European place.