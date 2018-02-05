The Houston Astros announced on Monday that they have signed star outfielder George Springer to a two-year, $24 million contract.

The Astros and Springer were scheduled to head to an arbitration hearing this month after the 28-year-old filed for a $10.5 million salary and the organization countered with an offer of $8.5 million. Instead, this takes the second and third of Springer's four remaining arbitration years off the table.

Springer continued to improve in his fourth season with the Astros, batting .283/.367/.522 with 34 home runs and 85 runs batted in, earning his first All-Star appearance and a Silver Slugger award.

He was also a pivitol piece of the Astros' World Series run, batting .379/.471/.1.000 with five home runs and seven RBI in the seven-game thriller against the Dodgers, en route to winning World Series MVP.