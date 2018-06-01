The Houston Astros are riding their power pitching to the top of the TSN.ca MLB Power Rankings, ahead of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

The Washington Nationals, Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Indians are on the way up this week.

The L.A. Angels of Anaheim, Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Toronto Blue Jays are among the teams heading in the wrong direction.

HOUSTON ASTROS

RECORD: 36-22 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 3

Houston’s starting pitching is just incredible. All five starters have each taken their turn every time and posted a 2.55 ERA and 0.98 WHIP, with 424 strikeouts in 367 innings.

Key Injuries: RF Josh Reddick (leg), C Brian McCann (knee).

NEW YORK YANKEES

RECORD: 35-17 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 2

The Yankees lineup has been boosted with rookies in the infield. 3B Miguel Andujar has a .804 OPS in 45 games while 2B Gleyber Torres has a .969 OPS, with nine home runs, in his first 33 games.

Key Injuries: LHP Jordan Motgomery (elbow).

BOSTON RED SOX

RECORD: 39-18 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 1

RF Mookie Betts is having a ridiculous season. 37 of his 66 hits are for extra bases and he leads the league with a .359 batting average and .750 slugging percentage.

Key Injuries: None.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

RECORD: 32-23 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 14

19-year-old Juan Soto was ripping up the minors, with a 1.218 OPS and 14 home runs in 39 games between A and AA ball, but he has a .915 OPS in his first 11 major league games.

Key Injuries: 2B Daniel Murphy (knee), LF Adam Eaton (ankle),1B Ryan Zimmerman (oblique), C Matt Wieters (hamstring), LF Howie Kendrick (Achilles).

ATLANTA BRAVES

RECORD: 33-23 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 4

RHP Mike Foltynewicz has been something else. He has a 2.55 ERA in 11 starts, with a 0.73 ERA in his past four starts.

Key Injuries: LF Ronald Acuna Jr. (knee).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

RECORD: 31-23 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 7

The Phillies are a game behind Atlanta, half a game behind Washington in the National League East, and while losing Rhys Hoskins to a broken jaw isn’t great, the upside is that his absence doesn’t create quite the hole that it would have last season when he was unstoppable.

Key Injuries: LF Rhys Hoskins (jaw).

SEATTLE MARINERS

RECORD: 34-22 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 10

The Mariners have won 10 of the past 13 games and bolstered their bullpen with the addition of Alex Colome, and outfield with Denard Span, coming from Tampa Bay. That’s the kind of move a team makes when they expect to contend.

Key Injuries: 2B Robinson Cano (suspension).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

RECORD: 36-21 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 13

The Brewers have won 11 of 14, and reliever Josh Hader may have broken the game. He’s struck out 66 batters and has a 1.09 ERA and 0.67 WHIP in 33 innings.

Key Injuries: RHP Jimmy Nelson (shoulder), 1B Eric Thames (thumb), LHP Wade Miley (oblique).

CLEVELAND INDIANS

RECORD: 30-25 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 16

The Indians bullpen has a 6.13 ERA and they have a relatively long list of walking wounded, but the Indians are still on top of the AL Central.

Key Injuries: RHP Cody Anderson (elbow), RHP Danny Salazar (shoulder), RF Lonnie Chisenhall (calf), CF Bradley Zimmer (rib), CF Tyler Naquin (hamstring).

CHICAGO CUBS

RECORD: 30-23 THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 15

There may be questions in the starting rotation, but the Cubs bullpen has been stellar, with a 2.68 ERA in 198 1/3 innings. Closer Brandon Morrow has allowed two runs in 18 appearances to lead the way.

Key Injuries: LHP Drew Smyly (elbow), RHP Yu Darvish (virus).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

RECORD: 30-24 THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 11

With injuries hitting the starting rotation, rookie Jack Flaherty is emerging as an important piece for the Cardinals; he has a 2.62 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in six starts.

Key Injuries: RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow), C Yadier Molina (pelvis), RHP Carlos Martinez (lat), SS Paul DeJong (hand), RHP Anthony Reyes (lat).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

RECORD: 29-27 THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 9

After a surprisingly strong start to the season, the Pirates are reeling, with three wins in the past 13 games. One positive is that RHP Joe Musgrove has been great (1 ER in 14 IP) through his first two starts.

Key Injuries: RHP Ivan Nova (finger).

L.A. ANGELS OF ANAHEIM

RECORD: 30-27 THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 6

The Angels have won just five of the past 16 games, but they return home after 10 straight on the road.

Key Injuries: RHP Alex Meyer (shoulder), RHP Matt Shoemaker (forearm), RHP Keynan Middleton (elbow).

COLORADO ROCKIES

RECORD: 30-26 THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 8

It’s bad news when the Rockies can’t hit, but they’re abysmal away from Coors, hitting .215 with a .654 OPS.

Key Injuries: None.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

RECORD: 29-28 THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 18

25-year-old RHP Daniel Mengden has emerged as the A’s staff ace, posting a 2.91 ERA amd 0.97 WHIP in a dozen starts. His strikeout rate (5.8 per 9 IP) and HR/FB rate (7.1%) suggests being wary that he can continue such a dominant run.

Key Injuries: RHP Paul Blackburn (forearm), CF Boog Powell (knee), RHP Andrew Triggs (arm).

TAMPA BAY RAYS

RECORD: 28-27 THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 21

Leave it to the Rays to not worry about moving their closer to get future value, and they’ve won five of six to sit above .500.

Key Injuries: CF Kevin Kiermaier (thumb), 3B Matt Duffy (hamstring).

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

RECORD: 28-27 THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 5

The wheels, they are falling off. Four wins in the past 20 games has knocked Arizona from their perch atop the NL West, but they are still just 1.5-games out.

Key Injuries: CF A.J. Pollock (thumb), RF Steven Souza Jr. (pectoral), RHP Taijuan Walker (elbow). LHP Robbie Ray (oblique).

NEW YORK METS

RECORD: 27-27 THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 19

The Mets may not have had any expectations for Jose Bautista, which would be reasonable considering his struggles in Atlanta, but he’s off to a better start in New York, hitting .304 with a .883 OPS in 10 games.

Key Injuries: C Travis d’Arnaud (elbow), C Kevin Plawecki (hand), RHP Noah Syndergaard (finger), 3B Todd Frazier (hamstring), LF Yoenis Cespedes (hip), 3B Wilmer Flores (back).

DETROIT TIGERS

RECORD: 26-30 THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 24

The Tigers seem to be overachieving, but an injury to Francisco Liriano could pose problems. That tells a lot of the story right there.

Key Injuries: 1B Miguel Cabrera (hamstring), RHP Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder), CF Leonys Martin (hamstring), LHP Francisco Liriano (hamstring).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

RECORD: 26-30 THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 20

When injuries hit, even a big-money team like the Dodgers needs some surprise heroes. They have one right now in RHP Ross Stripling, who has a 2.18 ERA and 1.12 WHIP, with 42 strikeouts in 33 innings, through six starts since joining the rotation.

Key Injuries: SS Corey Seager (elbow), LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin), LHP Rich Hill (blisters), RHP Kenta Maeda (hip).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

RECORD: 26-30 THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 17

7-15 in the past 22 games, the Giants are dealing with a lot of injuries, but they also need more from a less-than-inspiring lineup. This is not an unfamiliar story.

Key Injuries: LHP Madison Bumgarner (finger), RHP Mark Melancon (elbow), LF Hunter Pence (thumb), 2B Joe Panik (thumb), RHP Johnny Cueto (elbow).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

RECORD: 25-31 THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 12

A month ago, the Jays were 17-12; that means an 8-19 record since. On the plus side, the Jays are getting some solid offensive production from Yangervis Solarte, who has a team-leading 11 home runs, and RF Teoscar Hernandez, who has a .802 OPS in 40 games.

Key Injuries: SS Troy Tulowitzki (heel), RHP Marcus Stroman (shoulder).

SAN DIEGO PADRES

RECORD: 25-33 THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 26

Maybe some signs of progress in SoCal? The Padres are 11-7 in the past 18 games, and rookie 3B Christian Villanueva is up to 15 home runs in 166 at-bats.

Key Injuries: RHP Dinelson Lamet (elbow), RF Wil Myers (arm), C Austin Hedges (elbow), LHP Joey Lucchesi (hip).

TEXAS RANGERS

RECORD: 24-35 THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 25

Staff ace (!!!) Bartolo Colon is rocking a respectable 3.55 ERA, but a truly impressive 0.93 WHIP in more than 63 innings. He’s 45-years-old.

Key Injuries: LHP Martin Perez (elbow), SS Elvis Andrus (elbow).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

RECORD: 20-36 THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 23

What happened to LHP Danny Duffy? He was supposed to be the staff ace and has a 5.71 ERA through a dozen starts. 31 walks in 64 2/3 innings would seem to be a starting point for the problems.

Key Injuries: RHP Nate Karns (elbow), 1B Lucas Duda (foot).

MIAMI MARLINS

RECORD: 20-36 THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 27

Infielder Brian Anderson has been a surprising contributor, forcing his way into the lineup with a .287 batting average and .751 OPS. That might not sound like much, but consider that this is the Marlins lineup.

Key Injuries: 3B Martin Prado (hamstring).

MINNESOTA TWINS

RECORD: 22-30 THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 22

Eight losses in the past nine games has the Twins sliding.

Key Injuries: RHP Michael Pineda (elbow), RHP Ervin Santana (finger), 1B Joe Mauer (neck), CF Byron Buxton (toe), C Jason Castro (knee).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

RECORD: 16-37 THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 28

SS Tim Anderson has 11 home runs and 12 stolen bases and while he’s not quite Joey Votto in terms of patience at the plate, he has already walked 17 times this year after walking 13 times in 146 games last season.

Key Injuries: LHP Carlos Rodon (shoulder), RF Avisail Garcia (hamstring), LF Nicky Delmonico (hand), CF Leury Garcia (knee), DH Matt Davidson (back).

CINCINNATI REDS

RECORD: 20-37 THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

The Reds have two everyday infielders with an OPS over .900, and neither one is Joey Votto. (It’s 3B Eugenio Suarez and 2B Scooter Gennett).

Key Injuries: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (oblique).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

RECORD: 17-39 THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

24-year-old RHP David Hess is giving the Orioles a glimpse at the future and has a 3.47 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in four starts. Any pitcher who can get outs is most welcome on this staff.

Key Injuries: RP Zach Britton (Achilles), RF Colby Rasmus (hip), 3B Tim Beckham (groin), DH Mark Trumo (knee).