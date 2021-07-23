Tokyo athletes' village muted by COVID protocols, but Canadians still soaking it in

TOKYO — Having been to three Olympics, badminton player Michelle Li has learned that every edition of the Games is different.

But Li can't deny that the Tokyo Olympics has some glaring differences from the London or Rio Games, with COVID-19 regulations affecting the athletes' village — especially in the dining hall, where the world's best usually mingle.

"This year, it's very, very evident that social distancing is still a priority and there's a lot of limitations and in the dining hall everybody is eating alone," said the product of Markham, Ont., explaining how every seat is surrounded by a Plexiglas shield.

"There still is a little bit of mingling — like we still walk by a lot of different types of athletes. We still see them when they're walking outside," said Li. "I've bumped into some pretty famous athletes from a bunch of different sports, so we still get that exposure."

Li said the Olympic tradition of exchanging pins with athletes from other countries is also still alive and well, although people are a little more cautious about approaching each other.

Jennifer Abel, a Montreal-based diver competing in her fourth Olympics, agrees with Li that it's impossible to compare the mood between consecutive Games, since so much can change over four — or five — years.

But the 29-year-old said the atmosphere at the Tokyo athletes' village is positive, and the health measures in place allow Canada's diving team to feel safe and focus on their performance.

"I think the ambience is kind of more relaxed than at other Games because, actually, we're all happy to be here, we're all happy to have come through this whole year that was extremely difficult for everyone, and to have the chance to compete in the Olympic Games and come together," Abel said in French.

"I think that's more what we're feeling in the village."

The village itself is a gigantic array of newly built apartment blocks on Tokyo Bay that are being sold off for occupancy after the Olympics and Paralympics come to a close.

Athletes are required to wear masks in the village, even if they are vaccinated, and are warned constantly with signage about social distancing, washing hands and ventilating rooms.

The complex consists of 21 residential towers varying from 14 to 18 floors with a total of 3,600 rooms. They're equipped with 18,000 beds, famously with disposable cardboard frames and spartan furnishings.

Apartment sizes vary from 110 square meters (about 1,200 sq. ft.) that could sleep eight, down to smaller units.

About 11,000 athletes are expected for the Olympics and 4,400 for the Paralympics, which open on Aug. 24.

Carling Zeeman of Cambridge, Ont., rowed for Canada at the 2016 Rio Games but missed out on the village experience as her team stayed in a hotel. She said she's loved staying with athletes from other sports in Tokyo.

"The village is coolest place on Earth. It's a pretty hard thing to describe," said Zeeman. "Everywhere you look is some phenomenal athlete or famous person.

"Everyone's here taking this very seriously. And for the most part, very COVID conscientious."

Zeeman said she was impressed with the host organizing committee's attention to detail to ensure the safety of athletes.

"Every time you leave and enter a room there's some hand sanitizer for you," said Zeeman. "I think the Japanese have done a phenomenal job of setting it up for us and making us feel clean and safe. That's a job well done."

— With files from Paola Loriggio, Joshua Clipperton and The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2021.