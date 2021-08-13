ISTANBUL — Canadians Atiba Hutchinson and Cyle Larin opened the Turkish Super Lig season in style Friday, each scoring in Besiktas' 3-0 win over Caykur Rizespor.

After Georges-Kevin Nkoudou opened the scoring in the ninth minute, Hutchinson added to the lead in the 52nd.

French fullback Valentin Rosier got to the ball just before it crossed the byline and sent a cross back to the 38-year-old midfielder from Brampton, Ont., who sorted his feet out and then fired a shot through the legs of a defender into the goal.

Larin, coming off the bench, made it 3-0 for the Turkish champions in stoppage time.

Hutchinson, a midfielder who captains Besiktas, has won 85 caps for Canada.

Larin, a 26-year-old from Brampton who left the recent Gold Cup with a lower body injury, has 18 goals in 40 appearances for Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2021