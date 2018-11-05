Unlike Tim Leiper and Brook Jacoby, pitching coach Pete Walker and bullpen coach Dane Johnson might remain with the club under new manager Charlie Montoyo according to general manager Ross Atkins.

#BlueJays GM Ross Atkins suggested that pitching coaches Pete Walker and Dane Johnson aren't going anywhere — steve buffery (@Beezersun) November 6, 2018

Atkins suggested at Monday's GM meetings in California that the pair could be back with the club. He did not seem as sure for bench coach DeMarlo Hale, saying that Hale has "different alternatives he has to think about."

TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips reported over the weekend that Walker's return was likely.

Walker has been with the Jays since 2013, coinciding with the arrival of manager John Gibbons following John Farrell's tenure. Johnson has been with the club since 2014.