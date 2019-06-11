Major League Baseball has levied a one-game suspension to Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson for his actions during Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the league announced on Tuesday.

After being hit by a pitch from the Bucs' Joe Musgrove, Donaldson started yelling at the pitcher on his way to first base. Both benches cleared with Donaldson, Musgrove and Pirates manager Clint Hurdle being ejected.

Following the game, Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon expressed his displeasure with the way the game was umpired.

Ump Show. @MLB, Clean it up. Joe prepares harder than anyone, and you just took away his start day. No accountability. The pen is messed up for the series now. Guys will get sent down because they will have to eat these innings. Unbelievable. — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon19) June 10, 2019

Donaldson will appeal the suspension, meaning that he is eligible to play in Tuesday night's contest with the Pirates.

Through 62 games this season, Donaldson is batting .237 with eight home runs, 25 runs batted in and an OPS of .775.