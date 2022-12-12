The Atlanta Braves have acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

The 28-year-old Murphy was a 3.5 WAR player for an A's team that struggled mightily.

In his fourth big-league season in 2022, Murphy appeared in 148 games for the team, batting .250 with 18 home runs, 66 runs batted in and an OPS of .759. The Peekskill, NY native finished 22nd in American League Most Valuable Player voting.

