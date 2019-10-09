Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann announced to reporters after his team's NLCS-losing game to the St. Louis Cardinals that he is retiring.

"This is it for me," McCann said post-game. "I'm going to go home and be a dad." McCann added he made the decision about a month and a half ago.

The 35-year-old McCann spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Braves before returning for one more season this year. McCann batted .249/.323/.412 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs in 85 games for the Braves this season.

For his career, the 15-year veteran batted .262/.337/.452 and was named to seven All-Star games. McCann also had stints with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.