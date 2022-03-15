41m ago
Braves sign RHP McHugh to 2-year, $10M deal
The Atlanta Braves have signed pitcher Collin McHugh to a two-year, $10 million deal. The contract includes a $6 million club option for 2024 that includes a $1 million buyout.
TSN.ca Staff
#Braves Sign RHP Collin McHugh: pic.twitter.com/MjLGaejG0h— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 15, 2022
McHugh, 34, appeared in 37 games last season for the Tampa Bay Rays, including seven starts. He compiled a 6-1 record and a 1.55 ERA with 74 strikeouts and one save.
Over his nine-year career in the majors, he has appeared in 247 games split between the New York Mets, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros and Rays.