The Atlanta Braves have signed pitcher Collin McHugh to a two-year, $10 million deal.

The contract includes a $6 million club option for 2024 that includes a $1 million buyout.

McHugh, 34, appeared in 37 games last season for the Tampa Bay Rays, including seven starts. He compiled a 6-1 record and a 1.55 ERA with 74 strikeouts and one save.

Over his nine-year career in the majors, he has appeared in 247 games split between the New York Mets, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros and Rays.