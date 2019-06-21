Atlanta Braves newly acquired left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel will make his first start of the season tonight against the Washington Nationals.

This will be Keuchel's first time pitching since October 16th, when the Houston Astros lost 8-2 to the Boston Red Sox in the Game 3 of the ALCS. Last season with the Astros, the 31-year-old had a 12-11 record with a 3.74 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP.

The two-time all star won the Cy Young Award in 2015 and won the 2017 World Series with the Houston Astros.