The Atlanta Braves wrote in an email to season ticket holders on Sunday that they are not changing their nickname but will reevaluate the future of the tomahawk chop, a popular in-game chant.

The email was forwarded to sports uniform expert Paul Lukas and confirmed to be authentic by ESPN.

"Through our conversations, changing the name of the Braves is not under consideration or deemed necessary," the email read. "We have great respect and reverence for our name and the Native American communities that have held meaningful relationships with us do as well. We will always be the Atlanta Braves.

"As it relates to the fan experience, including the chop, it is one of the many issues that we are working through with the advisory group. The chop was popularized by our fans when Deion Sanders joined our team and it continues to inspire our players on the field. With that in mind, we are continuing to listen to the Native American community, as well as our fans, players, and alumni to ensure we are making an informed decision on this part of our fan experience."

The news comes after multiple reports indicate a nickname change is imminent for Washington's NFL team. MLB's Cleveland Indians and the CFL's Edmonton Eskimos have also announced they are conducting reviews of their nicknames.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks joined the Braves in saying they are keeping their nickname last week.