Will more MLB players follow Price, Felix and opt out?

Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has opted out of the 2020 season, manager Brian Snitker told the media on Monday.

Brian Snitker just announced Nick Markakis has elected to opt out for this season. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) July 6, 2020

The news comes the day after veteran starter Felix Hernandez, who was trying to earn a place in the rotation, also chose not to play in 2020.

Last week, four members of the team, including All-Star Freddie Freeman and reliever Will Smith, revealed they were positive for COVID-19.

Markakis appeared in 116 games last season for the Braves, his fifth season with the team, and posted a .285 average with nine homers and 62 RBIs.

The 36-year-old is a 14-year MLB veteran and began his career as a member of the Baltimore Orioles.

The 2020 MLB season is scheduled for 60 games and is set to get underway on July 23.