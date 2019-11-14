ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have bolstered their shaky bullpen by signing left-hander reliever Will Smith to a three-year, $40 million contract.

The free agent deal announced Thursday includes a $13 million option for the 2023 season, with a $1 million buyout.

The 30-year-old Smith went 6-0 with a 2.76 ERA and a career-best 34 saves for the San Francisco Giants this past season. He made the All-Star team for the first time.

The NL East champion Braves were looking to upgrade the bullpen after going through several closers last season, including Luke Jackson, Shane Greene and Mark Melancon.

All four free-agent signings of the off-season have landed with Atlanta, but Smith is the first to change teams. The team re-signed outfielder Nick Markakis, catcher Tyler Flowers and reliever Darren O’Day.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports