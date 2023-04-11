Kevin Conner, the agent for Jeff Okudah, announced Tuesday that the Detroit Lions have traded his client to the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Lions will receive a 2023 fifth-round pick in return.

The #Falcons are trading a 2023 fifth-round pick to the #Lions for CB Jeff Okudah, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 11, 2023

Okudah, 24, was the third overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, but has seen his early career hampered by injury.

The Grand Prairie, TX native has only appeared in 25 games across three seasons.

In 15 games in 2022, Okudah recorded 73 tackles, seven pass deflections and a 20-yard pick-six.

Set to enter his fourth season in 2023, Okudah has an $11.5 million fifth-year option for 2024.