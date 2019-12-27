The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that both head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff will remain with the team for the 2020 season.

BREAKING NEWS: GM Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach Dan Quinn to return in 2020. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 27, 2019

The Falcons started the year 1-7, but have posted a 5-2 record since. The team, however, will miss the playoffs for the second straight season as they enter Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 6-9 record.

“Over the last two seasons our results on the field have not met our standard or the expectations of our fans,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a release. “I understand our fans’ disappointment and frustration because I’ve felt every bit of it as well. That said, our focus must be on giving our franchise the best opportunity to win next year and beyond. I have long believed that continuity in leadership is very important across all our businesses and the football team is no different in that regard. After weighing several factors, including our team’s statistical turnaround and our players’ focus and effort the second half of the season, I feel the decision to retain Thomas and Dan, with (Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay) providing close day-to-day oversight of the football operation, will provide the timeliest route for the Atlanta Falcons to return to contention in 2020 and beyond."

Quinn, 49, has an overall record of 42-37 as head coach of the Falcons. He has led the team to the playoffs twice during his tenure, with his best season coming in 2016 when Atlanta won the NFC South and advanced to the Super Bowl.

Prior to his time with the Falcons, Quinn served two seasons as defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks, where he helped the team win the Super Bowl in the 2013 season.

Dimitroff has served as general manager of the Falcons since 2008 and seen the team post a 108-83 record since his arrival. The 53-year-old is a graduate of the University of Guelph.