The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with Arthur Smith to become the team's next head coach, it was announced Friday afternoon.

The 38-year-old Smith served as the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans the past two seasons.

Smith's hiring comes after the organization parted ways with head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Oct 11. Raheem Moris finished the season as interim head coach, leading Atlanta to their only wins of the 2020 season.

The Falcons finished the year at 4-12 to miss the playoffs for the third season in a row.