Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury the team announced.

Matt Ryan will be OUT on Sunday.



We have signed QB Danny Etling to the active roster and have released OL John Wetzel.



📝 - https://t.co/OxLHQGy46M pic.twitter.com/pAxI7YoTab — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 26, 2019

Ryan suffered the injury in the Falcons’ 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday and will miss his first start since the 2009 season.

Veteran quarterback Matt Schaub is expected to make the start, his first since 2015 as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Falcons have signed quarterback Danny Etling off the practice squad and have released offensive lineman John Wetzel.

Ryan has started all seven games this season for the Falcons and is currently tied for the league lead with 15 touchdowns. He also has thrown eight interceptions and has a 98.7 quarterback rating.