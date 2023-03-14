The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Tom Pelissero, also of the NFL Network, reports it is a two-year, $20 million deal.

The #Falcons are signing former #Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke, per me and @MikeGarafolo. With plenty of starting experience, Atlanta adds a veteran to their QB room. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

The 29-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Washington Commanders, starting nine games last season.

In those nine outings, Heinicke led the Commanders to a 5-3-1 record and threw for 1,859 yards and 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions.

He started 15 of 16 games the season before, going 7-8.

A native of Atlanta, Heinicke began his career with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and moved onto to the Carolina Panthers the next season before joining Washington in 2020.