The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday the club "will not pursue negotiations" with pass rusher Vic Beasley, who is slated to become a free agent on March 18.

"As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, we'd like to thank Vic for five years of effort on behalf of our organization," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said.

Beasley, selected eighth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, had 42 tackles and eight sacks in 16 games with the Falcons this past season.

BREAKING NEWS: We will not pursue negotiations with Vic Beasley this offseason. https://t.co/AWbxv1SiGi — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 3, 2020

The 27-year-old's best season came in 2016, when he recorded 15.5 sacks and was named a First-Team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl. That season, however, was followed up by consecutive five-sack campaigns before this season.

In five seasons with the Falcons, Beasley had 37.5 sacks and a total of 156 tackles.