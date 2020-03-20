One day after being released by the Los Angeles Rams, Todd Gurley is joining the Atlanta Falcons.

As first reported by ESPN's Jordan Schultz, the running back has agreed to a one-year deal with the club.

Todd Gurley is signing with the #Falcons, per source. It’s a one-year deal for the 25-year-old running back. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 20, 2020

The Rams cut Gurley on Thursday, several minutes before $10.5 million in the three-time Pro Bowl selection's contract became fully guaranteed.

Gurley will consume a whopping $20.15 million in dead salary cap space this season for the Rams, who signed the 2015 first-round pick to a four-year, $60 million contract with $45 million guaranteed in June 2018. Gurley was cut before even playing the first year of that extension, which made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time.

With little salary cap space and clearly serious concerns about Gurley's ability to perform at a level commensurate to the contract they gave him, the Rams abruptly cut ties with one of the most effective running backs of the NFL's past half-decade.