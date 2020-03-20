2h ago
Falcons to sign RB Gurley to one-year deal
One day after being released by the Los Angeles Rams, Todd Gurley is joining the Atlanta Falcons. As first reported by ESPN's Jordan Schultz, the running back has agreed to a one-year deal with the club.
Gurley heading back to Georgia to join the Falcons
The Rams cut Gurley on Thursday, several minutes before $10.5 million in the three-time Pro Bowl selection's contract became fully guaranteed.
Gurley will consume a whopping $20.15 million in dead salary cap space this season for the Rams, who signed the 2015 first-round pick to a four-year, $60 million contract with $45 million guaranteed in June 2018. Gurley was cut before even playing the first year of that extension, which made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time.
With little salary cap space and clearly serious concerns about Gurley's ability to perform at a level commensurate to the contract they gave him, the Rams abruptly cut ties with one of the most effective running backs of the NFL's past half-decade.