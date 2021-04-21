Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young left Wednesday's loss to the New York Knicks early because of a left ankle sprain and did not return.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update:



Trae Young (left ankle sprain) will not return. pic.twitter.com/u85vvp4Jfb — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 22, 2021

X-rays were negative and Young is scheduled to have an MRI Thursday in Atlanta, the Hawks say.

He went up for a floater and came down on the foot of Knicks centre Norvel Pelle in the third quarter. Young stayed down for a while and was eventually helped down the tunnel by members of the training staff.

The 22-year-old had 20 points and 15 assists in nearly 30 minutes of action prior to his departure. He is averaging 25.4 points and 9.5 assists in 53 games so far this season for Atlanta.

The Knicks won Wednesday's matchup 137-127 in overtime to move past the Hawks for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.