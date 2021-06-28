Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks after an MRI revealed a bone bruise on his right foot.

An MRI taken earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex revealed a bone bruise to Trae Young’s right foot. He will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 4. pic.twitter.com/xijP0z25G8 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 28, 2021

In Game 3, he hurt his foot in a freak encounter with a referee late in the third quarter of Game 3 on Sunday. He returned for the fourth quarter and finished the night with 35 points as the Hawks dropped Game 3 to the Bucks 113-102.

The Bucks lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.