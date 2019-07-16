Atlanta United fullback Brek Shea has suffered a season-ending injury to his right knee.

Shea, who has started 10 of his 19 games this season, suffered serious injuries to the knee early in Sunday's 2-1 loss at Seattle. Shea's anterior cruciate ligament was torn. He also suffered meniscus tears and other damage.

The 29-year-old Shea's injury was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.