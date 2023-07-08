Atlanta United hands CF Montreal another loss at home

For the second straight game at home, CF Montreal lost 1-0 at Stade Saputo.

Brooks Lennon's goal in the 54th minute was the lone goal for Atlanta United (9-5-8) on Saturday night, but that's all the visitors needed to beat Montreal (8-11-2). Montreal lost 1-0 to visiting New York City on Canada Day

It's Montreal's first back-to-back losses at Stade Saputo since Sept. 9, 2020.

While teams playing in Stade Saputo normally establish a low block and concede the lion’s share of the possession, Atlanta looked to do the opposite. They pressed high up the field and forced Montreal to earn every yard of progress.

The approach yielded an open game with both teams finding large gaps in the opposing midfield and attacking at will. While both teams’ attacks enjoyed the freedom, neither could generate concrete opportunities as last ditch tackles were frequent.

Atlanta came out of the break and controlled the tempo for the opening phase. They won possession high up the field and began catching Montreal out of position.

It took just 10 minutes after the restart for the deadlock to be broken. After winning a free kick just 25 yards away from goal, star midfielder Thiago Almada hit a perfect shot over the wall and struck the post, leaving Lennon with a wide-open goal to give the visitors the lead.

As Montreal began to play on the verge of desperation, Atlanta set up their low block, sending back every single wave of attack without conceding any significant chances.

NEXT UP

Both teams will be back in action on July 12 when Montreal travels to Chicago to face the Fire, while Atlanta visits Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Revolution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Saturday, July 8, 2023.