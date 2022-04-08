Atlanta United's Martinez has knee surgery, out six to eight weeks

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez, the 2018 MLS MVP, is expected to miss six to eight weeks following knee surgery.

Atlanta United announced Friday that Martinez had arthroscopic surgery on Wednesday to clean out debris in his right knee. The procedure was scheduled after Martinez, bothered by recent discomfort, had his knee examined on Monday at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Martinez had surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in the right knee in March 2020. He needed three follow-up surgeries that year to clean out scar tissue.

Martinez led Atlanta United to the MLS title in 2018.

Martinez scored 19 goals in 2017, a single-season record 31 in 2018, 27 in 2019 and 12 in 2021.

