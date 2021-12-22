BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Defending champion Atlético Madrid slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat in the Spanish league after losing 2-1 at Granada on Wednesday, extending its worst run in the competition since Diego Simeone took charge a decade ago.

Atlético had not lost more than two league games in a row since Simeone became its coach in December 2011. This month it has lost to Mallorca, Real Madrid and Sevilla before its defeat in Granada.

Atlético started well with a goal from João Félix only three minutes after kickoff.

But Darwin Machís equalized in the 18th and Jorge Molina scored from a cross by Granada striker Luis Suárez to complete the hosts’ comeback in the 61st.

Molina was coming off a record-setting match on Sunday when he became the oldest player in Europe's top five leagues to score a hat trick at 39 years and 241 days in a 4-1 win over Mallorca.

Atlético was left in fifth place, 14 points off the pace of league leader Madrid which visits Athletic Bilbao later Wednesday.

