Attard horses capture top three positions in 86th running of $400,000 Prince of Wales

FORT ERIE, Ont. — The $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes was indeed an Attard family affair.

Haddassah held off Harlan Estate down the stretch to capture the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown on Tuesday at Fort Erie Racetrack.

Kevin Attard is the trainer for both horses while third-place finisher Keep Grinding is owned by Attard's son, Joshua, and trained by his father, Tino.

Haddassah, ridden by Gary Boulanger, won the 1 3/16-mile dirt event at Fort Erie Racetrack on a fast track in one minute, 56.15 seconds.

"Kevin said he might be the most talented three-year-old he has, but he hadn't mentally put it together. Today, he showed he did," said journeyman Boulanger, who captured his first Prince of Wales win.

"He's a horse that's really come into himself."

Eighth in the Queen’s Plate, Haddassah’s conditioner Attard was extremely pleased with Haddassah heading into the Prince of Wales.

Queen's Plate winner Safe Conduct didn't run in the race.

So that means Wando remains the last Canadian Triple Crown winner, achieving the feat in 2003.

Keep Grinding was fifth in the Plate, finishing ahead of Harlan Estate (seventh) and Haddassah (eighth).

"He's trained really well since and he really matured since the Queen's Plate. He put it all together today," said Kevin Attard.

The remainder of the eight-horse field, in order of finish, included: H C Holiday; Curlin's Catch; Tidal Forces; Avoman; and Ready at Dawn.

Haddassah returned $15.50, $7.40 and $4.60 while Harlan Estate paid $5.20 and $3.50. Keep Grinding returned $3.80.

The final jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown is the $400,000 Breeders' Stakes, a 1 1/2-mile turf race, slated for Oct. 3 at Woodbine Racetrack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2021.