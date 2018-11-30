LAVAL, Que. — Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored 48 seconds into overtime as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms topped the Laval Rocket 3-2 in American Hockey League action Friday.

Phil Varone had a pair of goals and an assist, while Philippe Myers had two helpers for the Phantoms (11-6-2).

Byron Froese and Michael Pezzetta supplied the offence for the Rocket (8-12-3), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Carter Hart made 26 saves for the victory. Charlie Lindgren stopped 25 shots in defeat.

The Phantoms were 2 for 3 on the power play. The Rocket failed to capitalize on seven chances with the man advantage.