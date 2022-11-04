PARIS — Felix Auger-Aliassime's brilliant late-season surge continued Friday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters.

The 22-year-old from Montreal clinched his 16th straight victory on his sixth match point, hammering a forehand past the American. Auger-Aliassime entered Paris on the heels of three straight tournament wins.

The Canadian has earned a spot in the ATP Finals starting Nov. 13 in Turin, Italy. It's the first time Auger-Aliassime has qualified for the elite season-ending tournament.

"I feel better and better," Auger-Aliassime said in a post-match interview with the ATP. “I heard Novak (Djokovic) saying yesterday that you can always improve and he’s won how many Grand Slams, so I can definitely improve a lot more in future.

"Of course right now I’m playing well and feeling good, but I see things that I can still do better and still improve on to be able to top the game.”

Auger-Aliassime improved his record against Tiafoe to 3-0.

After cruising through the first set, Auger-Aliassime looked poised to wrap up his 16th win early in the second with a break in the ninth game. But Tiafoe fought back, saving five match points in a game where he fired two of his six aces.

Serving for the match, Auger-Aliassime fell behind love-15 and 15-30 before reeling off three straight points.

“Of course, I had match points at 5-3 ... (He) tried everything and tried many different ways to stay in the match," Auger-Aliassime said. "He did for one more game, but I’m happy that I was able to be clutch in those moments.

"Serving for the match (I) stayed cool and played great points when I needed to."

The eighth seed will next face the winner of a quarterfinal between world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Denmark's Holger Rune.

Auger-Aliassime defeated Alcaraz in the semifinals of last week's Swiss Indoors tournament before beating Rune in the final.

Auger-Aliassime has won four titles on the ATP Tour, all coming this year. He is seeking his first Masters-level victory in Paris.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.