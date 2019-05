Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime has pulled out of the French Open ahead of his opening match against Jordan Thompson on Monday after suffering an adductor injury at the Lyon Open.

Felix Auger Aliassime has pulled out of Roland Garros - suffered that adductor injury in Lyon. He had treatment for it against Basilashvili in the semis, wasn't close to 100% in the final against Paire. pic.twitter.com/xVN9RS16wX — Michael Gallo (@Galloots) May 26, 2019

The 18-year-old from Montreal fell in straight sets to Benoît Paire in the Lyon final on Saturday.