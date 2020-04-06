The Masters have set a target date of November 9-15 for the 2020 major, Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club said Monday in statement.

"On March 13, we announced the postponement of the Masters Tournament and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur based upon the risks associated with the Coronavirus COVID-19, a pandemic that continues to impact lives everywhere," Ridley said. "We remain very mindful of the extraordinary and unprecedented challenges presented by the Coronavirus around the world. As such, we continue to keep in close contact with local, state and national health authorities to help inform our decisions.

"In collaboration with the leading organizations in golf, Augusta National Golf Club has identified November 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the Coronavirus. Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport."

Statement from Chairman Ridley:



"We have identified Nov 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. We hope the anticipation of staging the Tournament brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and those who love the game."



Full details at https://t.co/rSr9YUhCX2 pic.twitter.com/1lVmbq8jzJ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2020

Ridley added that plans for November "are incumbent upon favourable counsel and direction from health officials."

Monday's announcement came shortly after the R&A announced its decision to cancel the 2020 Open Championship that was scheduled for Royal St. George’s in England from July 12-19.

The Masters had originally been scheduled for April 9-12.

More details to follow.