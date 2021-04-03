Augusta National a perfect stage for women's amateur finale The actors were different but the stage was a familiar one and as it has done so many times in the past, it provided a wonderful last act, Bob Weeks writes.

The final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur was a tangle of players from around the world whose rounds ebbed and flowed. There were brilliant shots and some that were not so dazzling, clearly the case of nerves. That was understandable considering where the golfers were playing and what was at stake. But the sum of it all made for a superbly intriguing afternoon of golf.

It was fitting that it took a playoff to decide the winner with Tsubasa Kajitani, a 17-year-old from Okayama, Japan, beating Emilia Migliaccio on the first extra hole.

“I can’t describe it,” Kajitani said through an interpreter on the television broadcast moments after tapping in for a par on the 18th green. The tears that flowed didn’t need any translation.

Kajitani was the youngest player in the final 30 who advanced to Augusta National after two rounds at Champions Retreat in nearby Evans, Ga. She played a steady round, making the turn in even par before back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15 pushed her into the lead.

Disaster struck on 17 when her approach came up short of the green and she needed four more swings to get the ball into the hole. But she rebounded with a nervy par on the 18th, getting up and down after hitting her tee shot into a fairway bunker and just barely extracting the ball with her second shot.

That put her into a tie for the clubhouse lead with Migliaccio, a senior from Wake Forest University. She had one of the few under-par rounds on the day, shooting a two-under 70 that included birdies on 10 and 14, two of the tougher holes on the back nine.

Migliaccio, who had her mother, an accomplished golfer, working as her caddie, finished more than an hour before the final group and had to wait to see if her score would stand up for a playoff. It would have been a fitting finale to this stage of her career had she won. Unlike most players in the field, the 21-year-old has decided not to pursue professional golf and has instead enrolled in a Masters program in Communications.

“The course was just spectacular,” summed up Migliaccio, “and it was awesome to have played well on top of it and to be competing at the highest level on the best course in the universe, pretty much, was truly an honor.”

There was a host of other golfers who had opportunities to expand the playoff. Rose Zhang, the No. 1 ranked amateur in the world and reigning U.S. Amateur champion, took a disastrous triple-bogey eight on the 13th and added another untimely bogey on the 17th to fall one shot out.

Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad was tied for the lead early in the day, fell back and then mounted a rally on the back nine. But she three-putted the 15th hole for a par and then took three more putts on the 16 for a bogey.

And Karen Fredgaard of Denmark soared up the leaderboard in the middle of the round, making four birdies over a seven-hole stretch from seven to 13. However she quickly went the other way with a bogey on 14, a double on 15 after hitting her approach into the water, and then one more bogey on 18.

She, Lindblad and Zhang tied for third.

The day kept those running the leaderboards busy. At one point, there was a six-way tie for the lead. A few moments later, the deck was shuffled and there were nine players within a stroke. Throughout the afternoon it seemed to be a battle of how to handle a challenging course and the jangle of nerves.

Brigitte Thibault, the lone Canadian in the field, missed the cut after rounds of 77 and 80. Her consolation prize was a practice round at Augusta National on Friday.

This is the second edition of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The first was in 2019 when a final-round duel between eventual winner Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi, captivated viewers. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Along with Sunday’s final of the Drive, Chip and Putt, the women’s amateur tournament is part of Augusta National’s commitment to help grow the game. It was clear that was accomplished, simply by looking at the smiles on the faces of the golfers as they finished up their rounds, no matter what their scorecards revealed. Most were beaming at getting the chance to compete on one of the greatest stages in golf. Clearly golf was a winner on this sunny Saturday.

