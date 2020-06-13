Rivers: We can play and we can help change the way Black lives are lived

Austin Rivers has responded to Kyrie Irving and his desire to shutdown the reminder of the 2020 NBA season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Irving led a call of 80-plus NBA players on Friday night - which included fellow stars Chris Paul (Thunder), Kevin Durant (Nets), Carmelo Anthony (Trail Blazers) and Donovan Mitchell (Jazz) - Irving and several other players spoke up about not supporting the NBA resuming the season amid the recent unrest from social injustice and racism in the United States as well as around the world.

Irving, according to Charania, told his fellow NBA players on Friday's call, "I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bullsh*t. Something smells a little fishy."

Irving also reportedly added "I’m willing to give up everything I have (for social reform)." Despite reportedly being the leader on Friday's call, Irving wasn't expected to be able to play again this season after having season-ending shoulder surgery on March 3.

Rivers responded via Instagram, writing, "Trying to find the correlation. Us coming back would be putting money in all our (NBA players) pockets. With this money you could help out even more people and continue to give more importantly your time and energy towards the BLM movement."

He added, "I love Kyrie’s passion towards helping this movement. It’s admirable and inspiring. I’m with it....but in the right way and not at the cost of the whole NBA and players' careers."

Writing, "We can do both. We can play and we can help change the way black lives are lived. I think we have too! But canceling or boycotting return doesn’t do that in my opinion. Guys want to play and provide and help change."

Los Angeles Clippers guard, Lou Williams spoke on the matter, "We are fighting for radical change. Sports has been a healing factor, there we agree."

"In this climate... it's a distraction. I mean look at your position. You're dying to get back in the house and drink a beer and watch us hoop opposed to being outside fighting for your equality."

All of this comes on the heels of the NBA and the players' union both approving a plan to have the 22 best teams, record-wise, resume the 2019-20 season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. Under the terms of the plan, teams are scheduled to begin training camp in early July before reportedly resuming regular-season play on July 30.