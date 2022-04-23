UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Austin Shanks scored five goals and had eight points as the Halifax Thunderbirds defeated the New York Riptide 16-13 Saturday in the National Lacrosse League.

Clarke Petterson scored three times and added four assists for a seven-point night in the Halifax (10-7) win.

New York's (6-11) Jeff Teat assisted on eight Riptide goals and enjoyed a 10-point night in defeat.

The Thunderbirds outshot the Riptide 55-38. New York goalie Steven Orleman made 39 saves in defeat.

Callum Crawford also scored five goals for the Riptide.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2022.