Watson to have hearing for interference on Ahcan

Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson will have a Sunday for interference on Boston Bruins defenceman Jack Ahcan, NHL Player Safety announced.

Ottawa’s Austin Watson will have a hearing tomorrow for Interference on Boston’s Jack Ahcan. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 12, 2022

The incident occurred in Saturday's 2-0 loss when Watson drilled the Bruins' blueliner up high after he had cleared the puck out from the corner. Watson was handed a two-minute penalty for interference.

Watson played 11:48 with one shot on goal and five hits in the loss, while Ahcan registered one blocked shot in 15:15.

The 30-year-old Watson has two goals and one assist in 31 games so far this season, his second in Ottawa.

The Sens will be back in action on Sunday in D.C. against the Washington Capitals.