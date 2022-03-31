Auston Matthews has become the fourth Toronto Maple Leafs player to score 50 goals in a season.



The 24-year-old star centre scored his 50th Thursday night into an empty net against the Winnipeg Jets in his 62nd game of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 7-3.



Only Rick Vaive (1982, 1983, 1984), Gary Leeman (1990) and Dave Andreychuk (1994) have reached the 50-goal plateau for the Leafs prior to Matthews.



Matthews scored his 49th goal of the season Tuesday night in a 6-4 win over the Bruins in Boston.



This is the first time the Scottsdale, Ariz., native has reached the 50-goal summit. He came close in 2019-20, scoring 47 goals in 70 games.



After being drafted first overall by the Leafs in 2016, Matthews has scored 250 goals and registered 438 points in 396 games over six seasons.



The 6-foot-3 forward is battling with Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl in a bid to win his second straight Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy.