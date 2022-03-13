20m ago
Leafs' Matthews to have hearing for cross-check on Sabres' Dahlin at Heritage Classic
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will have a hearing on Monday for his cross-check on Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic.
TSN.ca Staff
The play occurred during the third period of the Leafs' 5-2 loss to the Sabres.
Matthews and Dahlin had an exchange in front of the Sabres' net with both players trading shots before Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the head.
Matthews has no prior history of supplemental discipline.