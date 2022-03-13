Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will have a hearing on Monday for his cross-check on Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin during Sunday's Heritage Classic.

The play occurred during the third period of the Leafs' 5-2 loss to the Sabres. 

Matthews and Dahlin had an exchange in front of the Sabres' net with both players trading shots before Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the head. 

Matthews has no prior history of supplemental discipline.