Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Tuesday that forward Auston Matthews is feeling “pretty good” after leaving Monday’s game in the third period with an injury.

"He came in today feeling pretty good, so it's a really good sign. Obviously, for his status in terms of practising tomorrow, we’ll see how he comes in, but today was a very good day," Keefe said, adding the news was a sense of relief.

The 24-year-old was injured after taking a knee to the head in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. He left the game late in the third period and did not play in overtime.

Matthews was battling with Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter when he fell into the path of an oncoming player and was inadvertently kneed in the back of the head. Keefe did not have a specific update after the game but was hopeful his star wouldn't be sidelined too long.

“He’s obviously a big part of our team,” forward Mitch Marner said. “He does a lot for us, especially in three-on-three hockey. I didn’t really see what happened. But obviously, it’s unfortunate. I’m going to try and check on him and make sure he’s all good.

“But hopefully, all is well with him.”

Matthews was already scheduled not to practice on Tuesday after returning from this past weekend’s All-Star Game. Pierre Engvall took his usual spot on the top line between Michael Bunting and Marner.

With his two-goal performance Monday night prior to the injury, Matthews has 31 on the season and trails only Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (32), and New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (33) for the league lead.