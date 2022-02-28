Matthews, Miller, Stamkos named NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK - Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Vancouver Canucks centre J.T. Miller and Tampa Bay Lightning centre Steven Stamkos have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Matthews collected four goals and five assists in four games to take over the goal-scoring lead with 37 in 49 games.

He scored 41 goals in 52 games last season to win the Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as the league's top goal-scorer.

Matthews capped his week with a goal and three assists — his 10th career four-point performance — in a 10-7 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Miller had two goals and six assists in thee games as the Canucks kept their playoff push going with three straight wins.

He had multiple assists in all three games, highlighted by a two-goal, two-assist performance in Vancouver's 7-1 win over Calgary on Thursday that ended the Flames' 10-game winning streak.

Stamkos had two goals and two assists in two games, including three points in Tampa Bay's 3-2 win over the Predators at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

