Matthews limited in practice, but not ruled out of Monday's game

Auston Matthews was on the ice and skated at Toronto Maple Leafs practice, but wasn't in his usual spot for line rushes.

Matthews, 23, missed Toronto's game Saturday night with a hand/wrist injury.

He skated as an extra and didn’t take any hard shots.

"He's progressed here today compared to where he's been in the last few days so that's very positive." Head coach Sheldon Keefe said, "So, he's not ruled out for tomorrow. We're just going to have to see how he is."

Captain John Tavares continues to centre the top line alongside Joe Thornton and Mitch Marner.

Frederik Andersen (lower body) was a full participant, while Jack Campbell was absent.

hornton−Tavares−Marner

Barabanov−Kerfoot−Nylander

Mikheyev−Engvall−Hyman

Petan−Boyd−Spezza

Vesey−Agostino−Sabourin



Rielly−Brodie

Muzzin−Holl

Dermott−Bogosian

Lehtonen−Liljegren



Andersen, Hutchinson, Woll