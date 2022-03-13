The NHL's Department of Player Safety will review the cross-check Auston Matthews made on Rasmus Dahlin Sunday afternoon, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The play occurred during the third period of the Toronto Maple Leafs' 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Matthews and Dahlin had an exchange in front of the Sabres net with both players trading shots before Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the head.

Matthews has no prior history of supplemental discipline.