Auston Matthews said Friday his relationship with the Toronto Maple Leafs is "just fine" after general manager Kyle Dubas expressed his disappointment in both the forward being charged with disorderly conduct from an incident in May and his failure to inform the team.

"We’re in good shape. I mean obviously I made a mistake, I’m taking ownership of it," Matthews told reporters. "But everyone makes mistakes. The conversations we’ve had and just trying to work through it, I would say our relationship is just fine"

Matthews added that he has not watched the police body camera footage of the alleged victim's interview with police that was made public Thursday. The 22-year-old said he is trying to keep his focus on the ice.

Matthews: 'It's something that I’m learning from and growing from' Auston Matthews discusses how he plans to put all of the off-ice issues aside so that he can do his day-to-day job to the best of his abilities and although he admits it hasn't been easy, the Maple Leafs forward believes it is something that he is learning from.

"Like I said the other night, I've still got to come to work and do my job, and do it well," Matthews said. "I've got to come to the rink, work hard and try to push that stuff aside and focus on my play on the ice."

Dubas said Wednesday that he learned of the charge Matthews was facing when it surfaced on the internet one day earlier.

“I found out on Twitter yesterday and called Auston. He was very honest about it,” Dubas said. “There was no ducking, there was no denying anything. He was very honest with me about what had happened. I would have liked to have known before, but I’m happy that in the moment when he could have ducked away or deferred, that he was honest with me.”

Dubas also said, though, that he believed the alleged incident wouldn't impact the relationship between the two sides.

“I don’t think it will negatively impact the relationship with Auston," Dubas said. "[When] someone doesn’t meet the level of expectation you have for them or [they have] for themselves, it’s an opportunity for them to learn and to grow and that’s how we’ll approach it. You can forget [a player is] 20, 21, 18, 23, 24 and moments like this remind you of that. And they also remind you of the onus we have as an organization to continue to develop our people and how they conduct their business off the ice.

“We have to use it as an opportunity to educate our whole organization…on how they interact with every citizen they come in contact with because when they are doing so, they are representing the Toronto Maple Leafs.”​

Matthews is currently the Maple Leafs highest-paid player, carrying a cap hit of $11.634 million. He is entering his fourth season with the team.