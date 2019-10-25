Poulin on Matthews: 'I do not think the head was the main point of contact'

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews went back to the dressing room after taking a big hit in the open ice from Brendan Dillon of the San Jose Sharks but returned to the bench to start the third.

Matthews back for the third period — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 26, 2019

Matthews left the ice at around the eight-minute mark in the second period. Toronto went on to win the game 4-1.

"He just caught me up high, caught me in the jaw, it happens, obviously stepping up trying to cut off a play, just shookin' up a little bit, but feel fine," Matthews told reporters after the game.

Entering Friday's matchup, Matthews had eight goals and three assists in 11 games.

Following their tilt with the Sharks, Toronto will be back in action Saturday night in Montreal against the Canadiens.