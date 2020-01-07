Connor McDavid's highlight-reel goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night capped a four-point night for the Edmonton Oilers superstar in his team's 6-4 win, which snapped the Maple Leafs' point streak at 10.

McDavid finished with eight shots on goal in the game, including five in the first period, as he posted his first multi-point game since Dec. 21.

"We gave [McDavid] way too much space," Leafs forward Auston Matthews told NHL.com. "He's the most dangerous player in the world for a reason, so when you just let him fly through the neutral zone with the speed and skill he has, he's going to make us pay."

The Oilers captain scored his lone goal of the night in the third period, faking out Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly to the inside before turning outside, beating goaltender Michael Hutchison over his glove on a short breakaway.

"It's definitely special," McDavid said of the goal. "I knew [Ryan] Nugent-Hopkins was jumping in so maybe give him a chance to make it an odd-man rush, but then I just tried to make a play, that was it."

"That's the nicest goal I've ever seen," Oilers forward Alex Chiasson added. "That's just Connor; you could tell tonight he was playing with an edge. That might have been the nicest goal I've seen. Just pure skill. We're lucky to have him. Honestly, Morgan Rielly is one of the top defencemen in the league. He's a great player too that [McDavid] was going against. To go out and play a game like tonight in Toronto, his hometown, hats off to him."

McDavid extended his NHL points lead with Monday's performance and now has 24 goals and 69 points in 45 games - a two-point lead on teammate Leon Draisaitl and a five-point lead over Nathan MacKinnon.

The Oilers will be back in action Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens.