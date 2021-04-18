Auston Matthews and William Nylander will both play for the Leafs today in Vancouver, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed.

Matthews m​issed Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets with a similar injury to the hand/wrist issue that kept him out of the lineup earlier in the season.

Nylander has been sidelined since going on the COVID Protocol List on April 7. The 24-year-old winger never tested positive​, but had a close contact who did. He rejoined the team on Friday and took part in Saturday's practice.

Nylander had a stationary bike with him during the isolation period and insists his conditioning is fine.

"I'm expecting him to play just as if he didn't miss anything," Keefe said.

The Canucks are just getting over a COVID outbreak and will be playing for the first time since March 24.

"They're a gritty, resilient group that, before this situation, was playing as good as anybody in the division," Keefe said. "I'm expecting them to get back to their identity right away. That's all we can prepare for. The biggest thing for us is just to get our game right and get ourselves right. We need to get a win here and we need to do it by playing the way we're capable of."

The Leafs are looking to avoid their first four game losing streak of the season.

"We got a lot to improve upon if you look back at our last little stretch," said defenceman Morgan Rielly. "It's important we keep our focus on what we can do and how we want to play."

The Leafs dropped their only two games in Vancouver this season in early March.

Jack Campbell will make his first ​career start against the Canucks and is aiming to bounce back after getting pulled for the first time in his Leafs career.

"Giving up three in the first, it's unacceptable," Campbell said after allowing three goals on six shots on Thursday. "I just know I can be a lot better than that ... I believe in myself and my ability. It's definitely disappointing when I don't play to my potential, but I know what I did wrong. I've just got to work harder and I'll be ready to go next time."​

Campbell has posted an .872 save percentage in his last five games.

Braden Holtby starts for the Canucks.

Projected Leafs lines based on Saturday's practice:

Galchenyuk - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Hyman

Thornton - Spezza - Simmonds

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Dermott - Bogosian

Campbell

Rittich