2h ago
Australia vs. Denmark: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup
TSN.ca Staff
FIFA World Cup Extended Highlights: Tunisia vs. Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday as Australia takes on Denmark in a crucial Group D match.
You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.
After losing to France in their opening match 4-1 on Nov. 22, Australia bounced back and defeated Tunisia 1-0 on Saturday to keep their dreams of getting past the group stage alive.

Denmark opened their World Cup tournament with a scoreless draw with Tunisia on Nov. 22 and followed that game with a 2-1 loss to France on Saturday.
A win for either club will go a long way in determining which team will join France in the Round of 16
How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark
You can watch Australia vs. Denmark, along with every game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 30
Pregame Start Time: 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT
Main Coverage: 9:45 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT
Where to watch: TSN2, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.
Odds for Australia vs. Denmark
Opening lines, per FanDuel:
Australia: +550
Draw: +320
Denmark: -190