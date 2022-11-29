Australia vs. Denmark: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday as Australia takes on Denmark in a crucial Group D match.

After losing to France in their opening match 4-1 on Nov. 22, Australia bounced back and defeated Tunisia 1-0 on Saturday to keep their dreams of getting past the group stage alive.

Denmark opened their World Cup tournament with a scoreless draw with Tunisia on Nov. 22 and followed that game with a 2-1 loss to France on Saturday.

A win for either club will go a long way in determining which team will join France in the Round of 16

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark

When: Wednesday, Nov. 30

Pregame Start Time: 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 9:45 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN2, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Odds for Australia vs. Denmark

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Australia: +550

Draw: +320

Denmark: -190

