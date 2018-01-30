Another Grand Slam for Gaby

Deservedly at the top of this list, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski won her second career Grand Slam, taking the mixed doubles title with partner Mate Pavic. The pair only dropped one set the entire tournament in their first event together. Dabrowski, the now-ranked 11th women's doubles player, is 30-11 in matches since Wimbledon and won the mixed with Rohan Bopanna in Paris last year, becoming the first Canadian woman to win a major. The irony of this title is that Dabrowski had only found out that Bopanna decided to play with a new partner at the beginning of the season from reading an Indian news outlet. Sure enough Dabrowski and Pavic faced Bopanna and his new partner, Timea Babos, and defeated them in a final set tiebreak 11-9. Revenge was sweet for the 25-year old, who became the second ever Canadian to win multiple slam titles. Dabrowski also made the quarter-finals in women's doubles with partner Yifan Xu, losing to eventual finalists and No. 2 seeds Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina.

Shapovalov stopped by resurgent Tsonga

When the draw came out it was clear Denis Shapovalov had a tough hill to climb if he wanted a repeat performance of the US Open. The 18-year-old had an impressive straight sets win over No. 83 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round, and then played one of the matches of the tournament against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, losing in a tough five-setter. Shapovalov played a solid match, but he was facing a different Tsonga than the one he faced in New York just five months ago, when he won in straight sets over the Frenchman. Tsonga was playing at a much higher level and that showed even more so in his next match when facing Aussie hopeful Nick Kyrgios. Since the Canadian had no points to defend, he’s risen to a career high No. 48 in the world, and will lead his country in Davis Cup versus Croatia next week, while getting direct entry to Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami later in the spring.

Rested Raonic suffers early exit

It had been almost seven years since Milos Raonic had lost in the first round of a Grand Slam, dating all the way back to 2011 when he was just 20-years-old and had just two majors appearances under his belt. Fast forward to 2018 and the Canadian suffered a first-round exit for the first time in 24 majors. Raonic was defeated in four sets by journeyman Lukas Lacko, the world No. 96, in a match that he could have won despite not being physically ready. “I’m not where I need to be at. I struggled physically, but thankfully not through injury – just in terms of fitness and being prepared." Raonic said after his match.

The good news is that it wasn't an injury that kept his play at a lower level, however he's lost both matches in 2018 to players outside the top-90 and has now seen his ranking plummet to No. 31 after reaching a career high No. 3 just a year ago. Coming off a year plagued by injuries that had him miss the back half of 2017, Raonic will not be playing Davis Cup but is expected to be back on court late February in DelRay Beach.

Genie grabs first match win since August

Starting the season off fresh with a new coach and new hitting partner, Genie Bouchard was able to stop her six-match slump by defeating No. 87 Oceane Dodin in straight sets. The 23-year-old played at a high enough level against an opponent who had been sidelined with vertigo in the back half of 2017, but it was important for her confidence to end a losing streak that dated back five months. The favourable first-round draw then took a sharp turn, as Bouchard faced eventual world No. 1 Simona Halep in the second round. The eventual finalist was expected to be hampered by foot injury suffered in the first round, but the Romanian fought to a decisive 6-2, 6-2 win, breaking Bouchard in seven of her eight service games. There’s no shame in going out to Halep, but the Montreal native dropped all the way down to No. 121 in the world, and is in jeopardy of being passed by No. 126 Francoise Abanda for Canada's No. 1 player. With relatively no points to defend until April, she'll have an opportunity to get back into the top-100 starting this week in Taiwan.

Pospisil outmatched by in-form Cilic, Nestor says goodbye to Melbourne

Bouchard wasn't the only Canadian to run into an eventual finalist down under, as Vasek Pospisil was dealt a tough draw in the first round against Marin Cilic. The Vernon, B.C., native actually took a set off the 2014 US Open champ en route to a four-set loss, which was a feat in itself after winning three qualifying matches just to make the main draw. Pospisil’s early exit meant he could play a challenger during the second week of Melbourne, which is exactly what he did instead of rest, and it paid dividends. The 27-year old won the Rennes challenger in France without dropping a set and will improve his ranking to No. 85 in the world, putting him back in the direct entry to Grand Slams mix.

Daniel Nestor's run in Melbourne was short, losing his only match in doubles with partner Jonathan Erlich and he didn’t compete in the mixed tournament. The four-time champion in both doubles and mixed tweeted after the tournament that it was his last.

Thanks @AustralianOpen for over 25 great years. Unfortunately my last one came to an end today. Will leave this beautiful country with fond memories of a gold medal and my first grand slam win. Lucky to have spent over 2 years of my life here and share with my family too. — Daniel Nestor (@danielnestor) January 17, 2018

Set to retire at the end of this season, it's important to appreciate what Nestor has done for Canadian tennis during his 25+years playing the sport professionally.