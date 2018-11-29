Austria's Schmidhofer quickest in final training run for Lake Louise downhills

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer was fastest in the final training run for the women's season-opening World Cup downhills.

Schmidhofer posted a time of one minute 48.37 seconds on Thursday.

Downhills are scheduled for Friday and Saturday followed by Sunday's super-G.

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was second in 1:48.69 and Kira Weidle of Germany third in 1:48.86.

Defending overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. placed fourth.

Valerie Grenier of St-Isadore, Ont., was the top Canadian in 38th.