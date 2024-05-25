CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Chase Elliott held off Brandon Jones on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

It was Elliott’s first Xfinity Series race win since 2016 and his sixth overall. He has only run four Xfinity races in the past five years.

Elliott became the 12th different Xfinity winner at Charlotte in the last 12 years.

Justin Allgaier won the first two stages of the race to give him a series-high eight on the season, but his chance to defend his title at Charlotte ended when his No. 7 Chevrolet hit the wall with 25 laps to go continuing his up-and-down season.

Sam Mayer led the race when Cole Custer and Austin Hill were involved in a crash with 17 laps remaining. Elliott pulled away on the restart. Jones was second, Sammy Smith third and Mayer finished fourth.

